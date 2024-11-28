Horsham hotel hailed among Top 50 Boutique Hotels in Britain
The five-star South Lodge Hotel has won the accolade after being voted for by key people in the hospitality industry.
The hotel has been recognised for its ‘continuous innovation and dedication to always enhancing the guest experience.’
Visitors to South Lodge have access to award-winning facilities including its 44,000 sq ft spa and three restaurants: Botanica, a zero waste, dairy free restaurant serving Mediterranean inspired dishes; Camellia, a 3 AA Rosette restaurant that serves a modern British menu with the ‘finest local ingredients’; and the Michelin-starred, 4 AA Rosette restaurant The Pass, in the heart of the kitchen with Head Chef Ben Wilkinson at the helm.
Alongside 88 luxurious rooms in the main house, this year South Lodge opened The Reeds – eight lakeside sustainable-first lodges set within the estate’s 93-acre grounds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.