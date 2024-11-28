Horsham hotel hailed among Top 50 Boutique Hotels in Britain

By Sarah Page
Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Horsham hotel has been hailed as among the Top 50 Boutique Hotels in Britain.

The five-star South Lodge Hotel has won the accolade after being voted for by key people in the hospitality industry.

The hotel has been recognised for its ‘continuous innovation and dedication to always enhancing the guest experience.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors to South Lodge have access to award-winning facilities including its 44,000 sq ft spa and three restaurants: Botanica, a zero waste, dairy free restaurant serving Mediterranean inspired dishes; Camellia, a 3 AA Rosette restaurant that serves a modern British menu with the ‘finest local ingredients’; and the Michelin-starred, 4 AA Rosette restaurant The Pass, in the heart of the kitchen with Head Chef Ben Wilkinson at the helm.

The spa at the award-winning South Lodge Hotel near HorshamThe spa at the award-winning South Lodge Hotel near Horsham
The spa at the award-winning South Lodge Hotel near Horsham

Have you read? Urgent new ‘severe flood’ warning issued for areas south of Horsham

Developers reveal plans for 130 new homes on Mid Sussex greenfield site

Cash crisis sparks plea for help from leading Horsham visitor attraction

Alongside 88 luxurious rooms in the main house, this year South Lodge opened The Reeds – eight lakeside sustainable-first lodges set within the estate’s 93-acre grounds.

Related topics:Britain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice