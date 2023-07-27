NationalWorldTV
Horsham exercise fan celebrates 102nd birthday ... with a walk in the park

Ann Williamson has always enjoyed exercise throughout her life – and she’s not stopping now even at the age of 102.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST

Ann celebrated her 102nd birthday last week by joining friends on her usual ‘Horsham Wellbeing’ weekly Wednesday walk around Horsham Park.

Fellow walker Chrys Hadjiantonis said: “We celebrated Ann’s longevity and enthusiasm in the walk and in life by organising a birthday lunch at the Beefeater Pub.”

Ann has always been keen on keeping fit and in her younger years she regularly took part in lengthy swimming sessions and enjoyed playing tennis.

Ann Williamson celebrated her 102nd birthday ... with a walk in Horsham ParkAnn Williamson celebrated her 102nd birthday ... with a walk in Horsham Park
She was born in Southport, Lancashire, on July 18 1921 but moved to Bristol in 1940 after meeting and marrying her husband Sid who worked as an engine designer for Concorde.

Ann spent her early married life caring for her two children but when they flew the nest and went to university, Ann decided that she would follow.

In her 40s, she studied French, Geography and Politics and completed a degree at Bristol University. She also learnt Spanish and made use of her French while working as a secretary on the Anglo-French Concorde project.

In 1988, after nearly 50 years in Bristol, Ann and husband Sid returned to live in Southport. Sid died 11 years later, and Ann moved to Horsham in 2006.

Although she was by then in her 80s, Ann began taking part in regular ‘health walks’ organised by Horsham District Council – and has been enjoying them ever since.

Although, two years ago on her milestone 100th birthday, Ann said: “I don’t go so far now. I don’t go all the way round any longer.”

