A Horsham family have won a £4,000 holiday prize following a UK-wide competition.

More than 100 branches of insurance firm Howden took part in the £20,000 holiday giveaway competition where five lucky winners each won a £4,000 Tui voucher.

And among them was Horsham resident Sophie Khan who was presented with her prize by members of the Howden Horsham branch team.

Branch manager Victoria Morby said: “We wanted to brighten up the high street this year with one of our biggest competitions to date, giving away a total of £20,000 in Tui vouchers. It wasn’t the sunniest of summers, and with many still struggling with the cost-of-living, holidays are very much on the backburner for many.

Sophie Khan and her family, from Horsham, have won a £4,000 holiday prize after taking part in a competition organised by insurance firm Howden

“We were excited to promote the competition as we knew that £4,000 could make a huge difference to a holiday, whether it’s a solo trip of a lifetime, a couple of shorter winter breaks, a retirement cruise, or even a contribution towards a Florida holiday.

“We were delighted to find out that Sophie Khan had won a £4,000 Tui voucher. We were thrilled to surprise them with their prize at home, and join in the excitement they felt at the time.”

The Horsham insurance brokers also run a number of initiatives to support the local community, including a free children’s book exchange scheme, charity support events, and grassroots sports club support.

Howden UK&I is part of global insurance group Howden, and one of the largest specialist insurance distribution groups in the UK with over 200 branches and centres, supporting clients in communities across the country.