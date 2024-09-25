The ladies showcased the arrival of the boutique’s autumn/winter collection at a fashion extravaganza held at La Bamba restaurant in Horsham’s Market Square on Monday.

The venue was teeming with customers loyal to Deja Style – based in Park Place, Horsham – as well as those new to the brand. The event was hosted by Deja owner Angie Maskell – resplendent in orange silk with a floral jacket.

First prize in a raffle was an all inclusive holiday to Tunisia, donated by Tanya from Sussex Travel. Other prizes were donated by La Bamba and Jukka from the Hair Sanctuary.

Models for the evening – all Deja customers – included Sharon from Annie’s Closet. Also in attendance was Karen from Beauty Secrets who donated a voucher for a facial to all attendees. The event raised money for cancer research.

A delighted Angie said afterwards: “I am thrilled by the enthusiasm shown for our new collection and I would like to thank all my loyal customers and the local businesses who contributed greatly to the success of the evening.”

