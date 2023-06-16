NationalWorldTV
Horsham flies the flag to celebrate Sussex Day

Today is Sussex Day and Horsham District Council marked the occasion by raising the Sussex Day flag at its Park House building in North Street this morning (June 16).
Sarah Page
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST
Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp and vice chairman Nigel Emery prepare to raise the Sussex Day flagHorsham District Council chairman David Skipp and vice chairman Nigel Emery prepare to raise the Sussex Day flag
Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp and vice chairman Nigel Emery prepare to raise the Sussex Day flag

Later in the day Horsham Museum and Art Gallery is celebrating by launching its programme of ‘Friday Lates’ – welcoming visitors in the evenings over the summer months to enjoy refreshments and live music and entertainment.

The museum is celebrating Sussex Day with traditional Sussex dancing in its beautiful walled garden, refreshments will also be served.

There will be further entertainment in Horsham’s historic Carfax area in the early evening with live performances on the Carfax bandstand and an array of drink and street food stalls.

