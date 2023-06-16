Today is Sussex Day and Horsham District Council marked the occasion by raising the Sussex Day flag at its Park House building in North Street this morning (June 16).

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp and vice chairman Nigel Emery prepare to raise the Sussex Day flag

Later in the day Horsham Museum and Art Gallery is celebrating by launching its programme of ‘Friday Lates’ – welcoming visitors in the evenings over the summer months to enjoy refreshments and live music and entertainment.

The museum is celebrating Sussex Day with traditional Sussex dancing in its beautiful walled garden, refreshments will also be served.

