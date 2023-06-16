Later in the day Horsham Museum and Art Gallery is celebrating by launching its programme of ‘Friday Lates’ – welcoming visitors in the evenings over the summer months to enjoy refreshments and live music and entertainment.
The museum is celebrating Sussex Day with traditional Sussex dancing in its beautiful walled garden, refreshments will also be served.
There will be further entertainment in Horsham’s historic Carfax area in the early evening with live performances on the Carfax bandstand and an array of drink and street food stalls.