Horsham furniture restoration expert to star on TV's Bargain Hunt
And the Horsham-based restorer will soon be seen displaying his skills on BBC TV’s Bargain Hunt.
But it is not only grand properties that have benefitted from Joseph’s expertise. He is just as happy repairing a much-loved kitchen chair as he is in returning a piece of priceless antique furniture to its former glory.
Joseph – whose business Beeswax Antique Restorers is based in Clarence Road – says: “It doesn’t matter to me if something is 10 years old or 500 years old, I love the restoration of the thing.
"I have to find the history of the furniture to do the work. If something is given to a person by a relative it is very sentimental to them and it doesn’t have to be of value.
"When you bring something back to life that they didn’t think was possible, regardless of the age of it – I just love the restoration.”
And he credits the TV programme The Repair Shop, filmed at The Weald and Downland Museum near Chichester, with bringing restoration to greater public attention.
Joseph, who works regularly with top dealers and auction houses such as Bonhams and Christie's, will appear on Bargain Hunt on BBC1 at 12.15 pm on October 2. The BBC team filmed part of the programme at Joseph’s Horsham workshop after earlier filming at an antiques fair in Ardingly.
They were keen to hear how Joseph, and his brother, as young boys, first learned their trade from their father – master restorer Jim Barr. Joseph’s brother John Paul now also runs his own restoration business.
And Joseph thinks that his own two young children may one day follow in his footsteps. His wife Isabelle said: “It’s such an interesting trade that is unfortunately getting lost.
"Joseph’s mojo is all about finding a way to repair something to create a real ‘wow’ from his customers and that is worth every bit of glue or paint and labour that goes into it.”