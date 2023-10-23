BREAKING
Horsham Golf Academy stages 'Spooktacular' junior golf event

More than 80 young people took part in Horsham Golf and MY Golf Academy’s annual ‘Spooktacular’ junior golf event.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 14:24 BST
The youngsters, aged between four and 18, were invited to dress up and carve pumpkins while the driving range was decorated in a spooky fashion with coffins, pumpkins, scarecrows and ghouls as target practice.

There were prizes for the best dressed Halloween golfer, most creative carved pumpkin and prizes for the challenges that were set up on the driving range.

Halloween fun at Horsham Golf and MY Academy junior golf eventHalloween fun at Horsham Golf and MY Academy junior golf event
Senior PGA coach at the academy Dave Dickenson was supported by staff member Carly Humphreys on the day. Dave said: “Junior coaching is a real passion of mine and a very important part of what we do at the academy, you could see that the children present had something unique added to their classes today.”

The interactive games were designed to test all elements of golfing skills which included having to aim precisely and control distances accurately by hitting into various Halloween-themed golf props.

