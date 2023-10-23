More than 80 young people took part in Horsham Golf and MY Golf Academy’s annual ‘Spooktacular’ junior golf event.

The youngsters, aged between four and 18, were invited to dress up and carve pumpkins while the driving range was decorated in a spooky fashion with coffins, pumpkins, scarecrows and ghouls as target practice.

There were prizes for the best dressed Halloween golfer, most creative carved pumpkin and prizes for the challenges that were set up on the driving range.

Halloween fun at Horsham Golf and MY Academy junior golf event

Senior PGA coach at the academy Dave Dickenson was supported by staff member Carly Humphreys on the day. Dave said: “Junior coaching is a real passion of mine and a very important part of what we do at the academy, you could see that the children present had something unique added to their classes today.”