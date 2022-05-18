Some posted photos of their water coming out with a light yellow colouring to it.

Southern Water said the reason for the low water pressure was a faulty pressure valve within the area on Monday night (May 16).

The water supplier said its team was able to put on a temporary fix overnight, and a separate team completed the task on Tuesday morning, which has brought the customers back to full supply.

Southern Water also said a slight discolouration to the water will clear within the next 48 hours, but this is expected and water can be used as normal.