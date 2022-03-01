Horsham ice rink closes: ‘Please come back’ say residents

The Rec Rink on the edge of Horsham Park opened in December as a replacement for the bowling alley which closed in November after 23 years.

At the time, the owners of the venue, off Albion Way, said the ice rink would be ‘the first of many reincarnations’ on the site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after a successful two-month run, many customers are calling for the ice rink to return.

Horsham's first indoor ice rink had a successful two-month run

The calls followed a statement from the owners announcing the closure and asking for public feedback.

They said: “After an incredible two months full of skating, discos, and laughter we’re now closed.

“We would be grateful for any reviews.”

And people have been quick to respond with the message: “Please return. We loved it.”

In social media posts, one person said: “It was great, please bring it back next year. We went three times and kids loved it. Thank you.”

And a number of people asked: “Why can’t you keep the rink all year round?”

Another said: “Definitely come back next winter and I hope it turns into something great for families over spring/summer as Horsham really needs it.”

And another: “Why can’t you stay all year, such family fun?”

Have you read? Mystery of horrid smell wafting over Horsham