Ukraine Crisis: Charities and community groups organise collections, donations and aid from across Sussex

Charities, community groups and businesses across Sussex have been organising collections and fund-raising to help the people of Ukraine in the wake of the country’s invasion by Russian forces.

By Kelly Brown
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 5:35 pm

A number of organisation from across both counties have jumped into action - and here is how you can support them.

Midhurst and Petworth area - The landlord of a Midhurst pub is devising a plan to drive crucial support to Ukrainian refugees in Poland - but he needs help from the community.

For the full story and information about how you can help click here to read more.... Volunteers sought to drive humanitarian aid to Ukrainian families

Sussex is supporting the people of the Ukraine SUS-220228-131843001

Chichester area - A fundraising drive helping those affected by the conflict has been organised by the Ems4Afghans organisation.

For details about how you can get involved click here to read more... Community organisation set to take supplies to those in need

