Lawyers from Horsham law firm DMH Stallard have raised more than £5,350 after taking on a 2,115-mile Tour de France charity trek.

The charity challenge was in aid of Grief Encounter, an organisation that supports bereaved children, young people and families in dealing with the death of someone close to them.

Lawyers from across DMH Stallard’s offices in Sussex, Surrey and London cycled, ran and walked the full 2,115 miles that the Tour de France winner, Jonas Vingegaard, completed when he arrived on the Champ-Elysees in Paris on July 23.

Will Walsh, partner in the employment team, said: “We could not be more delighted to support such a worthy cause. DMH Stallard has a strong commitment to supporting the community within which it operates and we are really proud that so many staff took on the Tour de France challenge and made a real difference to those who need the support of Grief Encounter.”

The sum of £5,000 will fund one child to receive specialist assessment and ongoing regular therapeutic support from a qualified counsellor for over a year.

Grief Encounter spokesperson Robin Bury said: “We are so grateful to DMH for their incredible efforts and for raising such an incredible amount of money for us. The impact they will make by donating to Grief Encounter is to give bereaved children and young people the opportunity to find hope and healing in the grief.