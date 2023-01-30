Flags were flown at half-mast and Horsham’s Capitol Theatre was lit up purple on Friday to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Each year iconic buildings and landmarks are illuminated during this moment of commemoration and solidarity remembering those who were murdered for who they were and to stand against prejudice and hatred today.

Horsham District Council supports international Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 – the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau – and remembers the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution and during more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham's Capitol Theatre was lit up purple on Friday to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Each year across the UK, thousands of people come together to learn more about the past and take action to create a safer future.

Advertisement Hide Ad