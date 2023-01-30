Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Horsham lights up The Capitol Theatre to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Flags were flown at half-mast and Horsham’s Capitol Theatre was lit up purple on Friday to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:51am

Each year iconic buildings and landmarks are illuminated during this moment of commemoration and solidarity remembering those who were murdered for who they were and to stand against prejudice and hatred today.

Horsham District Council supports international Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 – the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau – and remembers the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution and during more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? Worried Horsham resident erects home-made pothole alert

Most Popular
Horsham's Capitol Theatre was lit up purple on Friday to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

New departments set to open at Horsham John Lewis store ‘in March’

Each year across the UK, thousands of people come together to learn more about the past and take action to create a safer future.

Hide Ad

For more information, visit www.hmd.org.uk/what-is-holocaust-memorial-day

Horsham District CouncilJohn LewisJewsRwanda