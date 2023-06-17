Simon Williams, director of a national care and health improvement programme now known as Partners In Care and Health, has been awarded an OBE in the King’s birthday honours ‘for services to care.’
"I’m very grateful for the honour,” he said. “It’s very gratifying but I feel I am receiving it on behalf of the social care sector. There are thousands of care staff, and unpaid carers, who do absolutely amazing work supporting people day by day to live a good life.”
Partners In Care works with local councils to improve the way they deliver adult social care and public health services and helps the Government understand the challenges faced by the sector.
"The job is basically to support councils to attain the best outcomes they can for local people,” said Simon. "It is trying to work out whether councils are saying they could do with support to do things differently or better.”
Simon is married to Sue and has two daughters and two stepdaughters.