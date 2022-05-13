Horsham marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with special scroll

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp commissioned the scroll on behalf of the council and the residents of the Horsham district to express ‘warm regards and congratulations.’

The scroll was created by skilled Sussex calligrapher Cathy Stables and includes images that reflect the district’s heritage and natural environment.

The scroll’s text and illustrations have been hand drawn onto high quality vellum “in keeping with the auspicious nature of the occasion,” says the council.

Horsham District Council chairman with calligrapher Cathy Stables

The Queen and other members of the royal family have visited Horsham on a number of occasions during her reign.

The scroll will be delivered, in a specially designed presentation box, to the Queen later this month.