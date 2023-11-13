Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this morning, Jeremy said that was resigning from his Government position "to step back to concentrate on projects in Horsham.”

And in a statement this afternoon, Jeremy said there were local issues around housing, the local NHS and schools which he wants to progress.

“It’s been an honour to serve in Government and be able to convey views from Horsham direct into the Cabinet. While I fully support the Prime Minister and was grateful for the opportunity to continue as a Minister I also absolutely love the other side of my role – serving as the constituency MP for Horsham.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin pictured at the unveiling of The Bridge Leisure Centre in Broadbridge Heath. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

"In local projects from helping secure Bohunt School for the town, to our much needed Horsham District ‘iRock’ Hub [a support and advice hub for young people], to helping ensure a greater police presence on our streets, there is so much an MP can do locally that has such a positive impact on peoples’ lives.

"There are significant issues locally including around housing, the local NHS and schools, all of which we need to get right.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as Defence Minister and Policing Minister and most recently around the Cabinet table as Minister for the Cabinet Office. That experience has made me a better MP.

