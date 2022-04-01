Horsham mum’s joy as new disabled facilities to be built across West Sussex

Sam Buck is mum to Alfie who is nearly 16 and has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and can’t hold his head up or sit on his own.

And she has campaigned for years for more ‘Changing Places’ toilets to be made available for disabled people.

She was instrumental in such facilities being installed at Horsham’s Swan Walk shopping centre during renovations in 2019.

Sam Buck with her son Alfie and Swan Walk manager Gill Buchanan pictured at the opening of the new disabled facility in 2019

Now councils across West Sussex are to share £23.5m of government funding to provide nine more Changing Places facilities throughout the county, along with others across the country.

“Being heavily restricted in life is not fun and very bad for your wellbeing,” said Sam.

“It’s a rare and beautiful thing to not have to think about a detailed military operation to leave the house for the day, fitting in family life to a medical life.”

She said it was a struggle for her son Alfie “most of the time which is why travel and seeing the world outside our home is so important so I am so happy that changing places are going to be more readily available across England as they make such a huge difference to us as a family along with thousands of others who face the same issues as we do with Alfie on a day to day basis.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed in his Spring Statement over £23.5 million has been allocated to 191 councils across England to install more than 500 Changing Places toilets in public places and tourist attractions.

There are currently just over 1,300 registered Changing Places toilets in England – these are larger accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard toilets, with equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and space for carers.

Ministerial disability champion Eddie Hughes MP said: “It goes without saying that people with severe disabilities, their families and carers should be able to go shopping, plan a day out or travel without needing to worry about whether they will have access to suitable toilet facilities.

“I am delighted that our funding today will help provide over 500 new Changing Places toilets in England, enabling people to enjoy everything their local area has to offer with dignity and freedom.”

New facilities will now be built in public parks and open spaces, tourist attractions including historic properties, seaside resorts and zoos; cathedrals, museums, theatres and galleries; shopping malls, libraries and public buildings.