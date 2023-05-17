A Horsham nurse has been recognised with a top honour by the Royal College of Nursing.

Helen Allan, Professor of Nursing at Middlesex University, has been recognised as an RCN Fellow – the highest honour the RCN can give to its members. Fellows are recognised as inspirational leaders who have made an exceptional contribution to nursing and improving health care.

Helen said: “I am thrilled and humbled by this honour. My grandmother and mother, who were both nurses, would be very pleased!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m very conscious I have had inspirational colleagues who have mentored and worked with me along the way. Thanks also to my students who have been an inspiration, a challenge and a joy.”

Top award for Horsham nurse Professor Helen Allan

RCN south east regional director Ellen McNicholas said: “My heartfelt congratulations to Helen on receiving this Fellowship. Helen was nominated by her colleagues for her contribution to nursing research and education, in particular her work on racism in nursing and infertility.

"Her ground-breaking work into the impact of institutional racism on internationally recruited nurses is described by a colleague as ‘ahead of its time – by at least ten years’ and is now widely cited.

"Her colleagues also highlighted her academic rigour and dedication, and her influence as an inspirational and caring supervisor, committed to developing future generations of nursing and midwifery researchers and scholars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This award is absolutely deserved and we are delighted Helen has been recognised in this way.”