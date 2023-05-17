Proposals to convert a former South Downs garden centre into a holiday glamping site have been halted.

Planning permission had been sought from Horsham District Council for the change of use of the site at Warminghurst, near Storrington.

The site was previously a garden centre but has been out of business use for some years and is currently used for grazing sheep and horses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agents for the applicant said it was proposed to put four timber holiday glamping units on the land, most of which would still be used for livestock.

Proposed access route to the site near Storrington

But a number of local residents raised objections to the proposals and the district council has now refused to grant planning approval.

The council says that insufficient information had been provided to demonstrate that the proposed glamping site would have no adverse impact on protected species and wildlife habitats.

And, it said, insufficient information had been provided to demonstrate that the proposed development would not have an adverse effect upon the internationally designated Arun Valley Special Area of Conservation by way of increased water abstraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local residents had also raised concerns about the planned development on wildlife, an increase in traffic in the area and light pollution.

One stated in a letter to the council: “The site is an important local amenity for surrounding residents and has been so historically, over generations.”