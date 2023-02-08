Pancake races due to be held in Horsham next week have been suddenly cancelled.

The race organisers – Horsham Rotary Club – say they have been halted because of ‘unforeseen circumstances.’

The charity races were due to be held in Horsham’s Carfax on February 15. They would have been the first pancake races to be held in the town since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Rotary Club of Horsham state: “Due to unforeseen circumstances outside our control, we have had to take the decision to cancel the Horsham Rotary Pancake Races planned for Wednesday February 15 2023 in the Carfax.

One of the contestants in Horsham pancake races in 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After 11 years of successful races raising £1000’s of pounds for local charities, Horsham Rotary Club feel that the event has now run its course. We will be looking for ways to replace this popular event going forward.