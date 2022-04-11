Horsham residents in battle to stop houses being built on local ‘green’

Residents in Collingwood Road say they found out by chance that the patch of green - used by generations of children as a play area and by adults for various community events - was up for sale.

And plans have now been put forward to build three houses on the site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliff Comber, a trustee of the newly-formed Collingwood Green Association, said: “The green has constantly been used as Common Land by different generations of residents’ children and their friends to enjoy playing in the freedom and safety of the green as they grew up.

Residents in Collingwood Road, Horsham, are fighting proposals to builld houses on a green near their homes

“In recent years the green has been used for various celebrations including carol services, clapping for the NHS during the pandemic - and there were plans to hold the Queen’s Jubilee celebration there in June this year.”

He said that Collingwood Road was originally built by Federated Homes “who consciously left the green as is, with no houses” and he said that Horsham District Council had indicated it to be an ‘amenity area.’

He said residents had started fundraising to buy the land themselves to stop it being built on after discovering by chance that it was up for auction.

But the land was sold for £35,000 having had a starting guide price of £5,000.

And now the land is being auctioned for a second time - with a starting guide price of £10,000 and showing outline plans for three houses.

Cliff added: “At no stage were any of the residents contacted, either by the auction house or the seller. We only discovered by accidental means and feel that the environment and the residents who have lived here over many years have been ignored by those seeking a fast buck.”

He said residents would be making formal representations of their concerns when official notification was received.

The Collingwood Road situation echoes that of another Horsham road - Cootes Avenue - where 18 months ago residents successfully bought a similar patch of green land to protect it from development when it was also put up for auction.