Horsham pubs mark International Women’s Day with new sports initiative

The pub company and brewer is pledging to support women’s sport by committing to showing all remaining games across Sky and the BBC in the Women’s Super League on their screens until the end of the season.

It also says it will show all televised UEFA Women’s Euro games this summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greene King says it decided to act after research showed that most people in the UK believe there is a lack of awareness and support for women’s sports teams, compared to men’s.

Alex Greenwood

Greene King pubs in Horsham include The Crown in Horsham’s Carfax, The Anchor Hotel in Market Square, the Sussex Barn in North Heath Lane and the King’s Arms in Billingshurst.

Greene King is also working with international footballers Alex Greenwood and Lauren James to raise awareness of women’s sports fixtures across its venues. Alex Greenwood said: “International Women’s Day is all about equality.

“Sport has come a long way in the last few years but there’s still progress to be made, and Greene King treating all football the same is a statement of intent that I’m delighted to be a part of.”

Karen Bosher, managing director for premium and urban pubs at Greene King, said: “Pubs have been part of the fabric of the UK for hundreds of years, providing a refreshing pint and a comfortable place to get together, especially to watch live sports.

“We want our pubs to be a welcoming space for all sports fans and it’s important that the service we provide encourages a diverse range of sports – in particular women’s sports.”