New entertainment venue planned for Horsham town centre

Plans are being drawn up to open a new entertainment venue in Horsham town centre.

By Sarah Page
Monday, 11th April 2022, 11:30 am

An application for a license has been made to Horsham District Council for premises in Piries Place where it is planned to hold live and recorded music events, along with films and the serving of alcohol.

A company called Turkuaz is applying for the licence for Units 4, 5 and 6 in Piries Place.

The firm wants to be able to serve alcohol from Monday to Sunday from 8am to 1am and ‘late night refreshment’ from Monday to Sunday from 11pm to 1am.

A new entertainment venue is planned for Horsham town centre

