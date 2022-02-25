Horsham restaurant chain founder dies

Jamie Cox, founder and director of Smith and Western, passed away on Saturday, January 29, a post on the chain’s Facebook page confirmed.

Out of respect, all Smith and Western restaurants will be closed on Tuesday, March 1.

Mr Cox’s family and friends will be celebrating his life at St Mary’s Church, Horsham, on the day at 12.30pm.

Smith and Western restaurant, Northern Parade, Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1919270 SUS-190608-134926001

Smith and Western is a family business that was founded by Mr Cox in Horsham in 1995.

The country and western themed restaurant has since expanded with seven restaurants across Sussex and Surrey – in Horsham, Addlestone, Boxhill, Chichester, Lingfield, Tunbridge Wells and Tilgate Park, all of which will be closed on Tuesday.

Smith and Western posted the news on Facebook and has recieved hundreds of comments of memories of Mr Cox and experiences at the popular restaurant.

His newest venture, Amici Coffee Shop, is coming soon to Horsham and will follow in the footsteps of Smith and Western as it hopes to expand across Sussex and Surrey.