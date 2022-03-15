Horsham Roller rink to open in April

The Rec, in Albion Way, has announced via its Facebook page that the space is going to be used as a roller rink.

There will be 45-minute sessions throughout the week and weekends.

The team are working with the local skating community to offer skating sessions for beginners as well as potentially creating a roller derby team, roller hockey team and rollercise classes.

Birthday parties are also on offer with a two-hour party including skate hire an hour on the rink, a meal from the diner menu and ice cream as well as exclusive use of the party room and even an upgrade to unlimited slushies.

General manager Rebecca McDowell said: “After the overwhelming success of the ice rink we wanted to ensure we chose another fun and exciting activity that anyone can enjoy & what with The Rec’s history of roller discos many years ago roller skating seemed the perfect choice!”

Previously, the ice rink was popular over the winter months but it closed on February 27.

Book tickets for the roller rink now at www.therecrink.com

