Money-making idea helps Southwater schoolgirl raise funds for Ukraine

Eight-year-old Rebecca Newman used her pocket money to buy some sweets, then made them into cones which she has been selling for £1 each.

Mr Simms Sweet Shop also stepped in to help when they heard of Rebecca’s plan and donated a huge tub of sweets for the cause.

Rebecca’s mum Lucy said: “Rebecca started packaging the sweets and it took her seven hours to make 100 cones.

Southwater schoolgirl Rebecca Newman has been making sweet cones to sell in aid of Ukraine

“I thought I was going to have to buy them back myself,” said Lucy, “but we have sold 400 and have another 200 on order.

“Rebecca is completely overwhelmed. We completely underestimated demand.

“It has made us realise how lucky we are to live where we live. People have been so supportive. We are so thankful.”

The whole family are now helping in the sweet venture: dad Mark, Rebecca’s brothers Harry, 13 and James, three, and two-year-old sister Elizabeth.

Rebecca, who goes to Castlewood School in Southwater, made her first venture into fundraising last year when she and her dad ran a marathon between them and raised £1,000 for Horsham’s QE2 School.

“She’s a very caring and passionate girl,” said Lucy. “She would give anyone anything.

“She had been following the awful events happening in Ukraine and was desperate to do something to help.”