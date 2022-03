Staff at Polygon in Piries Place staged a special anti-war fundraising gig - ‘Make Drinks Not War’ - last night (Thursday).

Special ‘blue and yellow’ concktails were on sale with all proceeds going to the children’s charity UNICEF.

Polygon owner Andrew Harrod and Maitre D Alex Carrero mixed the special ‘Ukraine-coloured’ cocktails and were helped with donations from Japanese vodka and whiskey companies.

1. Some of the customers who took part in the fundraising event Photo Sales

2. Getting into the spirit of things ... while also helping to support war-torn Ukraine Photo Sales

3. Polygon owner Andrew Harrod with Alex Carrero Photo Sales