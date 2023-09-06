A Horsham school which was shut yesterday amid concerns over crumbling concrete has now reopened.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greenway Academy was closed at the start of the new term following fears that RAAC – reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete – could be present in the building.

Scores of schools and colleges throughout the country have been told by the Government to close classrooms and other buildings that contain the concrete which could suddenly collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for GFS Schools, which runs Greenway junior school, in Greenway, Horsham, said on Monday that no RAAC had yet been found at its premises but that the school would remain shut yesterday (Tuesday September 5) at the start of the new term.

Greenway Academy in Horsham was shut yesterday (Tuesday) amid concerns over crumbling concrete. Photo: Google

However, the spokesperson said today that the school was now open to pupils. He had earlier said that there were areas of the school where the presence of RAAC could not be ruled out and that these would be out of use until further surveys are complete.

Horsham District Council granted planning consent in July for Greenway Academy to be demolished and replaced with a new building.

Construction company Reds 10, on behalf of the Department for Education, was given the go ahead from the council to knock down the school and put a new junior school on a playing field within the school grounds. The council was told in a report: “The school in its current state is not fit for purpose.”