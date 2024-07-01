Horsham schoolgirl's creative talents scoop 'family prize'

By Sarah Page
Published 1st Jul 2024, 10:39 BST
A Horsham schoolgirl’s creative talents have won her a ‘family prize.’

Lillie-Ann Bevan, from Southwater, entered a schools’ competition organised by Horsham District Council to design a thank-you card for council chairman Nigel Emery to give to 50 special ‘community heroes’ from across the district.

Lillie-Ann’s winning design won her a free family film ticket for use at Horsham’s Capitol theatre and cinema.

She was presented with her ticket by Councillor Emery.

