Horsham schoolgirl's creative talents scoop 'family prize'
A Horsham schoolgirl’s creative talents have won her a ‘family prize.’
Lillie-Ann Bevan, from Southwater, entered a schools’ competition organised by Horsham District Council to design a thank-you card for council chairman Nigel Emery to give to 50 special ‘community heroes’ from across the district.
Lillie-Ann’s winning design won her a free family film ticket for use at Horsham’s Capitol theatre and cinema.
She was presented with her ticket by Councillor Emery.