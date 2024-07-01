Repair works in the pipeline for historic Sussex village pub
Pub chain Hall and Woodhouse is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to replace rotten cladding at a barn at the Grade II listed Crabtree Inn in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding.
The barn – at the south of the inn – houses a commercial kitchen and is within the Crabtree Conservation Area and adjacent to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The pub itself was originally a farmhouse built in the 17th century and became an inn in the late 18th or early 19th century.
An ancient yew tree, thought to be 500 years old, lies within the pub’s external trade area.