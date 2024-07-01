Repair works in the pipeline for historic Sussex village pub

By Sarah Page
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Repair works are in the pipeline for a historic Sussex village pub.

Pub chain Hall and Woodhouse is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to replace rotten cladding at a barn at the Grade II listed Crabtree Inn in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding.

The barn – at the south of the inn – houses a commercial kitchen and is within the Crabtree Conservation Area and adjacent to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? ‘Strange characters’ spotted in village between Horsham and Crawley

Repairs are planned to an historic barn - used as a commercial kitchen - at the Crabtree Inn in Lower BeedingRepairs are planned to an historic barn - used as a commercial kitchen - at the Crabtree Inn in Lower Beeding
Repairs are planned to an historic barn - used as a commercial kitchen - at the Crabtree Inn in Lower Beeding

New purpose-built swimming pool for babies and toddlers to open in West Sussex

Outcry over Horsham water fountains turned off on hottest day of the year

The pub itself was originally a farmhouse built in the 17th century and became an inn in the late 18th or early 19th century.

An ancient yew tree, thought to be 500 years old, lies within the pub’s external trade area.

Related topics:RepairSussexHorsham District Council