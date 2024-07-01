Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Repair works are in the pipeline for a historic Sussex village pub.

Pub chain Hall and Woodhouse is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to replace rotten cladding at a barn at the Grade II listed Crabtree Inn in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding.

The barn – at the south of the inn – houses a commercial kitchen and is within the Crabtree Conservation Area and adjacent to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The pub itself was originally a farmhouse built in the 17th century and became an inn in the late 18th or early 19th century.