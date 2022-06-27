Horsham software company Metricell completes 100km walk in 24-hour charity event

Metricell has undertaken one of the most gruelling, and painstaking challenges, the Centurion Challenge.

This event comprises walking 100km in just 24 hours across the stunning South Downs, starting at Old Winchester Hill and finishing back at the Metricell Big Blue offices in Horsham.

Metricell can now proudly announce they have raised a whopping £5,680 of their £5,000 target for their three main charities: Chestnut Tree House, a children’s hospice, Horsham Matters, a local community support charity, and APARIV, a charity for abandoned dogs in Malaga, Spain.

Horsham software company Metricell has gone far and beyond in raising money for some of their extremely important and worthwhile local and international charities this year

All of these charities are extremely close to Metricell’s hearts and are well deserved of their dedication and ongoing support to them, therefore the JustGiving page will continue for any ongoing and much needed donations, and provide further details surrounding our charities.

Metricell managing director, Tom Staniland, said: “The entire experience has been nothing but rewarding for the team.

“And we would like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part in the event, including the support team, and to all who have donated so far, we really are truly thankful for all of your help and backing.”

Hannah Seltzer, from Chestnut Tree House, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to the team at Metricell who took part in a 100km trek across the South Downs Way.

“Without the generosity of individuals, groups and businesses in our community, children’s hospice care simply wouldn’t be possible.

"We rely heavily on donations and fundraising to provide the best quality of hospice care for children and their families, so on behalf of everyone at Chestnut Tree House, I would like to say a massive thank you to Metricell for their support.”

Managing director of Horsham Matters, Emma Elnaugh, said: “The cost-of living crisis is impacting our whole community, and the foodbank has seen an increase in the number of new clients, families and refugees being hosted locally needing support.

"It only takes an unexpected expense, illness or a change in circumstances to drive people already on the brink to need support.

"We expect to see many more residents from all walks of life needing support in the months to come.

"A huge thank you to the walkers for their amazing achievement and all the Metricell staff whose efforts for their support.”

A spokesperson from APARIV added: “As you can imagine, we are flattered, thrilled and absolutely speechless about the opportunity given by you and the Centurion Challenge to our animals and the work behind it.

“As a small charity without any help from the government and run by only a few volunteers, we sometimes face one or the other dilemma and frustration surrounding how to continue our work and to make sure our animals are properly taken care of.

“Your commitment is giving us the strength and the confidence to keep on fighting; it allows us to believe that everything is possible and brings back hope in humanity.