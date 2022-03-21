Horsham stages silent vigil for peace in Ukraine

The vigil was called by Horsham Churches Together to highlight the Horsham community’s desire for peace, for a full and immediate response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and to reflect the community desire to welcome those displaced by war.

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp and vicar of St Mary’s Church, the Rev Canon Lisa Barnett, were joined by councillors and church leaders from across the town and surrounding villages to stand in silence for an hour.

Horsham Churches Together coordinator Richard Jackson said: “This was a very important moment when leaders of our council and of the churches in Horsham came together to demonstrate their solidarity with those who stand for peace in Ukraine, and to support refugees who are arriving in our community.”