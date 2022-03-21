Police want to speak to man who may help with investigation into Royal Surrey Hospital burglary

Residents of North Sussex are being asked by police to help to identify a man who may help with an investigation into a burglary at Royal Surrey Hospital last month.

Police have said a man was seen to enter the hospital’s staff restaurant before covering the CCTV cameras with napkins on February 10 at around 5:45pm.

A vending machine in the restaurant was later found by police to have been emptied of money.

Surrey Police believe the man seen in these CCTV images may be able to help with their investigation.

Police have asked anyone who recognises the man to contact them, quoting PR/ 4522002028, calling on 101 or reporting online here

People can also contact the police using the chat button on the right hand side of their website page.

Those who do not wish to leave their name have been asked by police to call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.