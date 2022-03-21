Officers investigating the case are seeking to identify a second man who was seen walking in Albion Way, Horsham at about 8.30pm on March 14.

Sussex Police officers who are investigating a rape have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

It follows a report of concern for the welfare of a woman in Horsham on March 14, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was taken to safety by police and is receiving support from specially trained officers.

A 37-year-old man from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and assault, Sussex Police said he has been released on police bail until April 12.

Now, officers investigating the case are seeking to identify a second man who was seen walking in Albion Way, Horsham at about 8.30pm on March 14.

Police said the man wore a dark coloured hooded coat, dark coloured jeans, white trainers, and a white baseball cap worn backwards.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "This is an isolated incident for the area but the investigation is fast moving.

“It is important that we find this man and talk to him. If you think you know who he is or if you see him or know his whereabouts, then please contact us either online here or by calling 101, quoting Operation Brixham."

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For information on reporting sexual offences to the police and the support that is available, see the Sussex Police website.