Horsham town centre road to close to traffic for 12 days

A road in Horsham town centre is to be closed to traffic for 12 days from next week.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:05 GMT
The Carfax will be shut to vehicles from Monday January 8 to January 20 for road repairs to be carried out.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said the road surface had become ‘very uneven throughout from heavy goods vehicle movements.’

He added: “The closure to traffic is required to ensure the safety of both the public and workforce and to allow the materials to set/harden. Pedestrian access will be maintained and shops and businesses will be able to open as normal.

Horsham's Carfax is to close to traffic for 12 days from January 8Horsham's Carfax is to close to traffic for 12 days from January 8
Horsham's Carfax is to close to traffic for 12 days from January 8

“Our contractor will be liaising with businesses to ensure deliveries can still take place, although timings will be dependent on the progress of the works.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to complete the works as soon as reasonably practical.”

