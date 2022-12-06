A Horsham woman was left shocked and upset when she visited her parents’ grave last week and found it submerged in water.

Ann Fiorentini said: “It was heartbreaking and really upset me a lot.”

She said the grave – at Hills Cemetery in Horsham – was one of several that were flooded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had heard there had been some flooding and was, obviously, aware that we have had lots of rain recently but I was totally shocked to find the grave under around three inches of water and the path by it totally flooded,” she said, adding: “There were lots of other graves in the same sorry state.”

The flooded pathway and graves at Horsham's Hills Cemetery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann, 77, said her father had passed away during lockdown aged 100 and her mother had died 10 years before him at the age of 91.

“Despite their deaths from old age it was still upsetting to see this,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of people complained earlier this year after the cemetery was left in a poor state with grass cuttings strewn over graves and some headstones damaged by mowers.

Horsham District Council, which owns the cemetery, has been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad