Horsham woman raising funds and awareness of endometriosis

Tracey Van Gemeren plans to run the ASICS London 10km on Sunday, July 10, to raise money for Endometriosis UK. She hopes to raise £1500.

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month and Tracey hopes that she will be able to raise awareness for the life-long disease that takes years to diagnose.

Tracey said: “The charity is a fantastic website with up-to-date information, support groups, webinars and accredited surgeons who treat endometriosis. This information has been incredibly helpful. The charity I see is the best way to help fellow suffers, raise awareness, and increase research.

“It’s actually the CEMIG (Centre for Endometriosis and Minimally Invasive Gynaecology) centres that provide the most support, especially the endometriosis specialist nurses who are worth their weight in gold – they support a lot of women day in and day out.

“Eight years on average to be diagnosed is far too long for women to suffer. As for me completing the run, I’m slowly building up my running distance and listening to my body, It will be about completing it as a team as I have a few of my surgeons and nurses who will be running this with me, something I feel honoured about and more than anything highlights their passion towards endometriosis.”

Tracey explained the long process of her diagnosis: “My symptoms consisted of migraines which would be so painful they would make me sick, also along with silent migraines. Constant lower back pain, endo belly which is basically being very bloated all the time, nauseous, fatigue and weight gain. These symptoms would vary but on the whole the body doesn’t get a rest, it’s constant.

“The journey of getting diagnosed was tricky. I had gone to the doctors first, where I was told like most ladies with endo that it’s ‘IBS’, come back in six months as it should settle. I then saw a different doctor again in a matter of weeks as symptoms continued which were really affecting my life/work/family relationship. This was followed by numerous blood tests, a colonoscopy, painkillers and laxatives prescribed. Upon coming back from holiday where I had two flare ups I asked to see a different doctor, here for the very first time the word ‘endometriosis’ was said.

“I have learned to live with endometriosis, because it is incurable, by means of painkillers, laxatives, various diets to try to relieve symptoms. I had to manage my work balance. With being a shift worker and suffering from fatigue, I found this very challenging. With your social life you literally do not have the energy and can be very unreliable with social gatherings.

“At present excision surgery [removing endemetriotic tissue] is the ‘gold standard’ for treating endometriosis. For us patients we’ve just got to hope it doesn’t grow back or if it does, at least to give me a break in the mean time. Currently I’m off all painkillers and truly relishing the positive effects from my surgery.”

To support Tracey, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TVG