A Horsham woman has spoken of her ‘immense privilege’ at being appointed general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing.

Professor Nicola Ranger, who has lived in Horsham for nearly 30 years, has previously held appointments as director of nursing at Frimley Park Hospital, Brighton, and Sussex NHS Trust and King’s College Hospital.

Earlier in her career, after working in New York and Washington DC, she worked at East Surrey and Crawley Hospitals for several years.

Professor Ranger became acting general secretary and chief executive ofthe RCN in May when Pat Cullen stepped down in order to stand in the recent General Election.

Nicola Ranger, from Horsham, has been appointed chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing

In June this year, Professor Ranger led the college through its annual congress, declaring a ‘national emergency’ on the issue of corridor care in hospitals.

She said: “To be asked to take on this role, on behalf of my profession, is a great honour and immense privilege.

“There is an opportunity right now, not just for renewal but to make huge progress and strides forward for nursing and the people we care for. New leadership in Westminster, the regulator and senior parts of the NHS as well as here at the college gives fresh energy and new perspectives on how we work together in the interests of the profession and patients.

“I firmly believe that nursing is the best profession and every nurse and support worker carries a great responsibility and honour when doing what we do. I will work tirelessly to build upon the great history of the Royal College of Nursing, to demonstrate its value to every nursing professional – covering every role, setting, workplace and country – and make an undeniable case for investment in nursing as the best way to transform services and improve outcomes.”

Paul Vaughan, RCN council chairman, said: "I know Nicola will be a passionate and powerful advocate for our staff, our college and all parts of the nursing workforce.

“Nicola has unparalleled experience as a nurse leader, and she enjoys the strongest reputation in our profession. She will relish the chance to deliver for all parts of our membership; work with RCN members, employers, systems and ministers across the UK; and make an immediate impact with the new Westminster government."