Horsham woman's vintage tea party raises thousands for brain tumour charity
Chloe Bain is now an ambassador for The Brian Tumour Charity and her latest fundraising event – a vintage afternoon tea party – is set to raise more than £2,000.
Chloe, a champion for living positively with a difficult diagnosis, hosted over 30 people at Somersbury Barn’s Victorian glasshouse in Ewhurst as part of the charity’s annual Big Bake campaign.
With a mountain of great bakes created by friends, family and volunteers, and delicious scones, buns and raffle prizes – donated by Hilly’s Tea Shop in Shere, Gwyn’s Bakery in Horsham and Gail’s in Horsham – Chloe masterminded the event which was held on Sunday (September 24) with a second event planned for next month.
Partnership with Somersbury Barn owner, Lucinda Watkinson, gave Chloe a quintessential English country setting for her event. The barn and glasshouse have been painstakingly restored on land once owned by Henry II in 1154, and opened as a chic wedding and events venue earlier this year.
More than £1,000 was raised on the day, and an online auction is on-going for closed bids on a selection of lots donated by Outisin Marquees, Slinfold Golf and Country Club, Bertie Chambers Golf Pro, The Cut Flower Garden in Slinfold, Lisa Groves Beauty, The Parrot Inn, Forest Green, and other supporters.
Claire Howell, attending the event for the charity, said: “Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children, teens and adults under 40, yet treatments have barely improved in a generation and research investment is too low. We refuse to accept that this is just the way the cookie crumbles. People like Chloe, her friends and family are the secret ingredient helping us rise to this challenge with events like this Big Bake.”
Lucinda Watkinson added: “Chloe’s event was a great success and we were delighted to support her. It was wonderful to see the glasshouse filled with
delicious bakes and the vintage vibe made for a very special afternoon tea.”
Those unable to attend the event are still able to contribute via Chloe’s justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/chloe-bain-1694625970794 and can follow her story on Instagram @positivity_pants where there are also details of the online auction.