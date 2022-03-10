Horsham yoga studio fundraise for Ukraine

The workshop at Hush Yoga will be taught by instructors Ingrid Palmer and Klaudia Svendsen, who are giving their time for free.
Hush Yoga co-founder, Elizabeth Leslie said: “We hope to raise as much as possible for the DEC Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal (which is providing food, shelter, first aid, medical supplies, healthcare & infrastructure assistance) through a nominal booking fee (£5) and by taking donations on the day.
Hush Yoga also pledges to match each pound raised.
