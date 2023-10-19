Housebuilder's Peacehaven senior site manager scoops up national 'Seal of Excellence' award

Barratt David Wilson Homes has reason to celebrate this week, after its Chalkers Rise Senior Site Manager Dan Reed received commendation for his contribution to the local property industry, being awarded with the prestigious ‘Seal of Excellence’ from the National House Building Council.

Earlier this year, Dan was awarded his ‘Pride in The Job’ title, with the NHBC citing his leadership skills and technical expertise. Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from over 11,000 entrants.

From the Barratt David Wilson Southern Counites division, Josh Dillon, a site manager at Ashridge Grange in Wokingham and Steve Craig from Meadowburne Place in Lower Willingdon were also awarded ‘Pride in The Job’ titles this year.

Only nine site managers in the South East were recognised with the ‘Seal of Excellence’ which is presented to those who have consistently exhibited an exceptional level of leadership, forward thinking and commitment to quality within the construction and wider housebuilding sector. Each site manager assessed across six key areas: consistency, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise, attention to detail and health and safety.

Dan Reed - Senior Site Manager at Chalkers Rise

Carl Bune, Construction Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “Receiving a ‘Seal of Excellence’ Award is no easy feat, with competition fierce for the few coveted spots from the NHBC.

"We are really pleased to see Dan recognised for his hard work and consistent dedication to Chalkers Rise – the development has gone from strength to strength under his leadership and gives our customers that extra confidence that their homes are being built by the best in the industry.”

Dan comments: “I am honoured to have received this recognition from the NHBC, which reflects not only my contribution to the site but also the dedication and hard work of our entire team here at Chalkers Rise.