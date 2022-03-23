Housing association ‘committed to improve availability of affordable Horsham homes’

Southern Housing Group has announced that it has acquired 672 homes from the L&Q group.

Southern, which has 30,000 homes across London and the south, already has 700 homes in Horsham.

Chairman Arthur Merchant said: “Horsham is an important location for the group.

“We look forward to working closely with residents, local authorities and other stakeholders as we achieve our ambition of creating better housing options for local people.”

The acquired properties are mostly social housing.

The transfer also increases Southern Housing Groups stock of sheltered homes, which provide supported living for older people, adding accommodation for 86 in Horsham.

Southern Group chief executive Alan Townshend said: “The acquisition of 672 homes from L&Q underlines our commitment to the communities in Horsham, where we already have a significant role as a housing provider and development partner.

“We are committed to helping to improve the availability of affordable homes for local people while ensuring excellent service for our residents and value for money for the taxpayer.”

Southern Housing Group has maintained its regional offices at Horsham’s Spire Court since 2007.

Horsham District Councillor Tricia Youtan, cabinet member for housing, said: “The council has good relations with a number of registered providers working throughout the district.

“We are pleased that Southern Housing Group, an organisation with a local workforce, is demonstrating its commitment to Horsham in this way.

“We look forward to working with them as they build on the good relations they established with their new residents during the consultation.”