Schoolchildren launch fundraiser in honour of former Horsham teacher

Children at a village school are to hold a special fundraising event in honour of a former Horsham teacher living with motor neurone disease.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 2:52 pm

Pupils at Loxwood Primary School will ‘Walk A Mile For Mrs Webber’ during the fundraiser on April 7.

Lindsay Webber was forced to give up teaching in 2020 after being diagnosed with the disease.

Lindsay, who taught at Loxwood and at Shelley Primary School, spoke last year of her shock at the diagnosis but said she was determined to stay positive.

Lindsay Webber

The children’s walk will raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Later in the day, the school is to hold a special ceremony - with Lindsay planning to attend by Zoom - and the children singing a special song for her.

It will be followed by a cake sale to raise more funds for the cause.

PoliceLoxwood