A team of five from the Hove and Portslade branches of Mishon Mackay estate agents completed the half marathon for three causes – Paws2Rescue, The Snowdrop Trust and Adur Special Needs Project.

Sue Vila chose the Adur Special Needs Project because her daughter Savannah has autism and attends weekend session at the charity. Sue, who works at the Hove office in Church Road, finished in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 5 seconds, the same time as animal-lover Hove colleague Amy Newman, who picked out the Paws2Rescue charity for support.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle Snell, who works at the Portslade and West Hove branch in Station Road, decided to support The Snowdrop Trust and finished in 2 hours, nine minutes and 24 seconds.

Danielle Snell finished in 2 hours, nine minutes and 24 seconds

Damien Dunford and Holly Harris – who both work at the Portslade and West Hove branch – completed the team and finished the half marathon in 1 hour, 50 minutes and seven seconds and 2 hours, 11 minutes and 33 seconds respectively.

They have raised a combined total of £2,500 for the three charities.

HAVE YOU READ: Husband of 25-year-old who died after brain tumour battle completed the Brighton Half Marathon with friends

Damien, Mishon Mackay branch manager, said: “I’m so proud of our team for coming together and running for such fantastic causes. The run was great until I turned at the lagoon to come back to Brighton and the wind just hit me. Those last three miles were awful! Aside from that, it was a great day and there was an amazing turn out.”

Sue Vila and her Hove colleague Amy Newman during the half marathon

Danielle Snell said: “I am so glad that I signed up for the Brighton Half Marathon, but it was so challenging training for it! There was such a buzz on the day and as hard it was, it was an amazing feeling crossing the finish line with loved ones watching! Plus, raising just over £1,000 The Sussex Snowdrop Trust is something I am truly proud of.”

See more photos from the half marathon here: PICTURES: 10,000 runners take to the streets for Brighton Half Marathon | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

Damien Dunford said it was a great day, although the last three miles were 'awful'