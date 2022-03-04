Husband of 25-year-old who died after brain tumour battle completed the Brighton Half Marathon with friends

Widower Liam Alexander, his best friend George Isaacs and George’s fiancée, Sarah Blackman ran the Brighton Half Marathon in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

The trio all finished the half marathon on Sunday in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 57 seconds. It was the first half marathon either of them had entered and they have raised £860.

The inspiration for the fundraiser came from watching Liam’s wife, Sophie Alexander-Field’s battle from the time she was diagnosed with a grade 2 diffuse astrocytoma in August 2016 until her death on Christmas Eve 2020, at the age of 25.

Sophie, a teaching assistant from Hove, had endured headaches and seizures, a biopsy, surgeries to debulk the tumour, radiotherapy and 11 cycles of chemotherapy before being told she had exhausted all options.

Liam, an electrical engineer from Ovingdean, met Sophie when they were shop assistants at Primark in Brighton at the age of 16. They were friends for more than five years before becoming a couple and were wed just two weeks before Sophie passed away.

Liam's friend George, 26, is a primary school teacher at City Academy Whitehawk in Brighton, and Sarah, is a nursery worker at Tarnerland Nursery in Brighton.

Speaking on behalf of the group after the half marathon, Sarah said: “It was a great experience and we really enjoyed the atmosphere.

"People were clapping, cheering, playing music and even handing out sweets! We felt really comfortable for the first 9/10 miles but the last stretch from Hove lagoon to the finish line was tough as it was incredibly windy!

"We are thrilled with how much we have raised and will definitely be looking at doing it again next year, maybe even a few others in between!”