How 'posh' is Horsham? Question raised after opening of new shops

How posh is Horsham? That’s the question being raised by residents following the opening of a number of new retail outlets in the town.
By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 10:48 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 11:55 GMT
The query has been sparked after a suggestion that the town’s ‘posh image’ was among reasons that new shops are being attracted to the district.

Cookware company Thermomix run by the German firm Vorwerk is the latest store getting set to open in West Street. Thermomix is a top-range all-in-one multicooker much loved by professional chefs as well as home cooks.

Another recent addition to Horsham is Vinegar Hill in the Carfax which offers what it calls ‘carefully curated homeware, gifts, and stylish clothing from both the UK and around the world.’

Is Horsham 'posh' - what do you think? Photo: PixabayIs Horsham 'posh' - what do you think? Photo: Pixabay
Is Horsham 'posh' - what do you think? Photo: Pixabay

Vinegar Hill now has 12 stores in what it describes as ‘some of the most beautiful and captivating towns and cities in the UK’ – including Horsham.

And upmarket bakery and cafe Gail’s opened on the site of the former Prezzo restaurant in Horsham’s Carfax in July.

Retailer John Lewis introduced fashion and beauty ranges to its store in Albion Way, Horsham, earlier this year.

The outlets join many well-established stores in the town such as Wakefield’s jewellers, clothing shops Jigsaw and Mint Velvet – and a host of popular independents.

Thermomix is the latest shop getting set to open in West Street, Horsham. Photo: Sarah PageThermomix is the latest shop getting set to open in West Street, Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page
Thermomix is the latest shop getting set to open in West Street, Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page

Supermarket giant Morrisons, which closed a store in Crawley in 2019 after operating there for just five years, opened a new convenience store in Springfield Road, Horsham, earlier this month.

The debate about Horsham’s ‘posh’ image started after a query was raised on social media as to why so many new shops were opening in the town and not in Crawley.

"Because Horsham is posh,” was the conclusion.

