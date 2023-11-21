Two Horsham restaurants hailed as best pizza spots in West Sussex
They are Filippo’s Italian restaurant in Park Place and La Piazzetta in Horsham’s Bishopric.
The restaurants have been singled out for praise during National Pizza Week (November 20-26).
Filippo’s, an independent family-run restaurant offering authentic Italian cuisine, is rated 4.5 stars by reviewers on TripAdvisor. All of its meals are freshly cooked to order.
One reviewer said: “Lovely atmosphere, the host was amazing, and the food was incredible making us feel very Italian! We shared a margarita pizza, and it was so delicious! They were so kind hanging our coats up for us to dry and very welcoming. Overall, 10/10 experience and will definitely be going back again in the future.”
Food at La Piazzetta is also made fresh and mostly from local producers, giving it the edge when preparing seasonal dishes. It is also given 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor.
One person said: “A fabulous meal. We ordered the Quattro Stagioni pizza and the Salmon Fettuccini. Both were absolutely delicious. Really sad when I had my last mouthful. The service was excellent (attentive staff and quick delivery of food) and we really enjoyed the calm and relaxing atmosphere (unlike the local chain Italian restaurant that we'd checked out which was extremely loud). At £12.95 per each main course the meal was great value for money.”
Other West Sussex restaurants singled out for praise are Village Pizza Kitchen in High Street, Hurstpierpoint; Enzo Fiore Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Queensway, Lancing; and Pizzaface in Montague Street, Worthing.