Hundreds attend protest meeting over plans for 265 new homes in Steyning

By Sarah Page
Published 16th May 2024, 14:53 BST
Hundreds of people turned out for a protest meeting in Steyning yesterday (Wednesday) over proposals to build 265 houses on a greenfield site in the town.

In fact so many turned up – more than 400 – that a large number had to be turned away from the Steyning Centre for safety reasons.

Residents are putting forward strong opposition to plans by specialist land promotion company Richborough Estates to build the new estate on land north of Glebe Farm and Kings Barn Lane in Steyning.

A residents’ action group – Glebe Farm Opposition Group – maintains that the development, if it goes ahead, would see a 12 per cent increase in the size of the town.

More than 400 people attended a protest meeting over plans for 265 new homes in Steyning - but a large number had to be turned away for safety reasons

It says the development would put huge pressure on already overstretched public services including primary and secondary schools, health, dental and sewage services and would lead to a huge increase in traffic on already busy roads.

Under its proposals, Richborough Estates wants to demolish a building – No 37 Kings Barn Lane – to make way for the 265 new homes, and provide a new pedestrian, cycle and emergency link, a new three-arm access roundabout from the A283 Steyning By-pass, a community orchard, public open space and children’s play area.

A planning application has been lodged with Horsham District Council which has prompted hundreds of letters of objection from local residents.

Steyning Society also opposes the development and says: “This is a speculative planning application with no foundation or relationship to the needs of Steyning or its community."

No decisions have yet been made.

