​Angmering resident Adam Sims returned home last week after cycling the coastline of the UK for a mental health charity.

​The 59-year-old raised more than £10,000 for Mind, the mental health charity who were so helpful during his wife’s recent illness.

Adam was away for 55 days and travelled 3,750 miles.

Adam’s wife Christina travelled most of the route using public transport – which the charity said was quite a feat in itself.

Adam Sims with his wife Christina when he arrived home from his UK coastal cycle challenge. Picture: Adam Sims

Adam decided to take on this challenge as a direct result of events that happened earlier in 2023.

His wife of 35 years, Christina who had developed a serious mental health condition three years ago out of the blue, fell ill while they were on an Antarctic cruise in March.

She was admitted to a hospital in Argentina for psychiatric treatment, followed by a separate admission to an NHS hospital on her return to the UK.

After some weeks in hospital in Worthing, Christina is much better.

In moments of crisis around the time of her admissions, MIND were very helpful to Adam with advice and counselling.

To express his gratitude for the help and care that they both received, he wanted to do something personally challenging.

Ian O’Reilly, head of community & events fundraising at Mind, said: “We are really grateful to Adam for choosing to support Mind through this long distance cycle ride.

“It’s a difficult time, with many of us now feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis on our mental health and wellbeing, especially those of us with existing mental health problems.

"One in four of us will experience a mental health problem in any given year, and it’s so important that no one has to face this alone.

“Every donation that Mind receives allows us to campaign to improve services and provide information and support.

"This includes through services such as the Mind Infoline, legal line and ouronline peer support community for adults, Side by Side, so we can be there for as many people who need us as possible.”