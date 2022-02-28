Heavy traffic had been reported after the two-vehicle collision on Broadwater Road southbound, around Queen Street

The road was said to be blocked, with a detour in operation. Stagecoach buses were reportedly being diverted.

Police officers were pictured at the scene.

A car was badly damaged after the crash in Worthing but, thankfully, no injuries were reported. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"One ambulance crew attended the scene but no one required hospital treatment," a spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

The road has since reopened, according to traffic reports.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance has been approached for comment.

