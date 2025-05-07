I tried a golf lesson at Worthing Golf Club – it was different to what I was expecting

Off the back of meeting the club’s former head pro Steve Rolley there last month to write a feature about a prostate cancer campaign he was supporting, Steve invited me back to the club to hear about its history and to have a lesson with him. I was also invited to join the Worthing Golf Club Academy, through which I can have more lessons and join group sessions to improve my game (stand by for further golf updates in the coming months!).

It was an offer too good to refuse, and on a gorgeous sunny day last week I headed up to the club – with just a slight bit of trepidation – for my lesson.

My only previous ‘golfing’ experience is of the mini and pitch and putt variety, and seeing as though I very much doubt that counts, as a complete novice I wasn’t sure what to expect.

Old golfing stereotypes of strict, formal dress-codes and a club full of well-to-do people played through my mind, making me wonder if I’d fit in. But the second I arrived in the pro shop with Steve, I was immediately put at ease. He assured me golf is a lot more relaxed these days, and people can pretty much wear what they want (within reason!) and there is a whole range of people who have membership at the club.

I chatted to staff and members as I walked around the club, and they were all really welcoming and friendly. The vibe was relaxed, and I was instantly put at ease.

My lesson took place on the driving range, in the designated coaching room. With a huge range of clubs and the latest computer technology to track your golfing stats, it’s the perfect place to learn about the sport.

I loved Steve’s coaching style. He kept it simple and explained things in a concise way. He told me golf is a game of ball control and the thing that controls the ball is how the club head meets it at impact. It has to be correct in three aspects: face, path and angle (and later speed). These three things can be controlled by grip, alignment and posture. It all made good sense to me, and after Steve gave me a quick demonstration, I was up at the tee and practising a swing without a ball. A few tries later and Steve put a ball on the tee for me – and I hit it!

And then I hit it again and again. And best of all, Steve said I wasn’t just ‘moving the ball’, quite a few of my shots were actual, bona fide golf shots.

I was delighted. I’d feared I might take part in a whole lesson without hitting the ball at all. As it turns out, while I’m not quite Tiger Woods just yet, apparently I wasn’t too bad for a first-timer. (There’s every chance Steve might have been being kind, but as a competitive person it pleased me no end to think I might not be terrible).

It’s also really quite addictive. I even found myself practising my golf grip (Vardon grip, for anyone in the know) when I got home. I must have been in the training room with Steve for around 45 minutes, but the time went so quickly. I could have carried on for hours. The thwack the ball makes when you get all the elements of the swing right was music to my ears.

That’s not where my day at the club ended. An almost childhood dream was fulfilled when Steve took me around the two chalk-drained courses in a golf buggy (spoiler alert: it was so cool!) to hear about the history of the club.

The club owns around 600 acres of land stretching all the way up to Cissbury Ring. While a lot of it is used for golf, some land is rented to local farmers for grazing. Established in 1905, the club sits in the South Downs National Park, providing panoramic views of the English Channel. It really is gorgeous up on the upper course and the views are stunning. Although the club is very much part of the town, it feels like you’re deep in the countryside and you can’t hear anything but birdsong (and the occasional thwack of a golf ball!).

Two 18-hole downland courses, The Colt and The Vardon, offer a good challenge for players of all abilities. There is also a par three course for beginners to practice on. The club has around 1,800 members, including 100 junior members. The clubhouse, where a range of social events take place, and driving range have recently been renovated, and the pro shop is award-winning.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Home to abundant wildlife, including deer families and over sixty bird species, our course provides a peaceful harmony between sport and nature. As custodians of this beautiful landscape, we are deeply committed to sustainability. Our efforts encompass planting wildflower meadows, improving irrigation practices and investing in electric greenkeeping equipment to protect biodiversity and reduce our environmental impact. Worthing Golf Club offers a prestigious yet inclusive environment where heritage, passion for the game, and community spirit come together in a truly exceptional setting.”

My day at Worthing Golf Club really opened my eyes to golf. I love that it’s a mix between sporting prowess, mental toughness and social opportunities, and that people of all ages and abilities can get involved.

I’m looking forward to giving it another go very soon. See you on the green!

For more information about Worthing Golf Club and how to become a member, visit its website.

